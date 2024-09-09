John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 578 shares.The stock last traded at $42.62 and had previously closed at $42.41.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

