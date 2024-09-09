Joe Hurd Buys 2,208 Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd acquired 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £1,987.20 ($2,613.02).

HAS stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 90.35 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,995,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,724. Hays plc has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 111.90 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,905.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

