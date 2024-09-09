Joanna Rees Sells 3,961 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO traded up $42.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,776.49. 144,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,753. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,818.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,650.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,415.78.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,211,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $604,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,553.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.