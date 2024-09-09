Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.90.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,618. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

