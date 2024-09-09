Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $7.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABUS. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

ABUS opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $858.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 766.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

