JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79,870 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in JD.com were worth $111,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in JD.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.70. 948,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

