Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

JAZZ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.22. 100,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $137.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20,323.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 182,915 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 254,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

