IVE Group Limited (IGL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on October 15th

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
IVE Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52.
About IVE Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IVE Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.