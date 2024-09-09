IVE Group Limited (IGL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on October 15th

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52.

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

