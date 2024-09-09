iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.82

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $66.18, with a volume of 274063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 165,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

