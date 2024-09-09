iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.24

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.24 and last traded at $117.84, with a volume of 1132670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,246,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,159,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.