iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $346.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.19. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

