iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $181,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $346.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.23 and a 200-day moving average of $347.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

