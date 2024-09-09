iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.37

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 52920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $601.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $1,483,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 213,332 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.