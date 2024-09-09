iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.51. 542,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,539,456. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

