iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 520,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 225,089 shares.The stock last traded at $21.14 and had previously closed at $21.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

