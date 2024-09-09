iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 353,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 715,167 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $27.06.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

