iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 353,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 715,167 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $27.06.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

