iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 353,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 715,167 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $27.06.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.