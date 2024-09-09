iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV stock opened at $543.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

