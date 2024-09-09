iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.7% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,546,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 120,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

