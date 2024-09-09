iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.16

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.16 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 85689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
