iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.16

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.16 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 85689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

