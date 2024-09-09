iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 128.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,416,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

