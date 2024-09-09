iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,070,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after buying an additional 220,709 shares during the period. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 182,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.61. 88,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

