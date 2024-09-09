IOTA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.64 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $421.40 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

