Investors Buy Large Volume of SAP Put Options (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,440 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 303% compared to the average daily volume of 606 put options.

SAP Stock Up 0.6 %

SAP stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.63. The stock had a trading volume of 96,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $221.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of SAP by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

