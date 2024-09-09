Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up 9.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 2.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $25,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

VRIG stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

