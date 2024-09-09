Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,669,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $56,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 181,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,007.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,534,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,461,510 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

