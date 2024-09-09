Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.73

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 15849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,429,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,442,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

