Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.73

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 15849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.