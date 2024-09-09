Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NUMV stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

