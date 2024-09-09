Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

