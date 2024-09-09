Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,566 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

