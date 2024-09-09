Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Up 1.5%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $627.00 and last traded at $624.16. Approximately 150,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,323,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $615.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $638.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,308 shares of company stock valued at $25,070,676. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

