International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $200.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

