International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $201.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.52 and its 200-day moving average is $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.