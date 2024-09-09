Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.58.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $19.72 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

