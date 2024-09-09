Insider Selling: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kim Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$19,350.00.

REI.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.26 and a 1 year high of C$19.93. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

