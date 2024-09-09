Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Director Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.39, for a total value of C$32,036,634.00.

Patrick Joseph Dovigi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total value of C$352,018.55.

On Friday, August 9th, Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 291,180 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.65, for a total value of C$11,545,287.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL stock traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 302,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,316. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.76. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of C$36.56 and a 52 week high of C$59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.0627843 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

