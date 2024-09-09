Insider Selling: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on EEFT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.