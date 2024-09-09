Insider Buying: V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) CEO Buys 6,250 Shares of Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE VVX opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 200.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in V2X during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

