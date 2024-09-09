Insider Buying: Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) CEO Buys 3,480 Shares of Stock

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $99,806.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. 278,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,233. The company has a market cap of $703.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,946,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 139,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 75.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Proto Labs by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

