Insider Buying: Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) CTO Purchases 68,965 Shares of Stock

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) CTO Meeshanthini Dogan bought 68,965 shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.85. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,219.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Cardio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 118,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,128. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 22,358.43% and a negative return on equity of 312.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Featured Stories

