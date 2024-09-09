Insider Buying: Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Free Report) insider Paul Brittain purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$18,500.00 ($12,585.03).

Ashley Services Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.26.

About Ashley Services Group

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under Concept Recruitment Specialists brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce, Concept Engineering, Concept Retail Solutions, CCL Labour, CCL Traffic, and Track Safety Australia brands.

