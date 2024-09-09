Insider Buying: Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Free Report) insider Paul Brittain purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$18,500.00 ($12,585.03).
Ashley Services Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.26.
About Ashley Services Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ashley Services Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ashley Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashley Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.