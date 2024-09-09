Insider Buying: AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Purchases 130,000 Shares of Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Josef El-Raghy bought 130,000 shares of AIC Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,740.00 ($26,353.74).
Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Josef El-Raghy bought 250,000 shares of AIC Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,500.00 ($52,721.09).
AIC Mines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.23.
AIC Mines Company Profile
AIC Mines Limited explores for, develops, and acquires gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Eloise copper mine located in North Queensland; and interest in the Lamil project that covers an area of 1,200 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.
