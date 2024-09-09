InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

