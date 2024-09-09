Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $207,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

