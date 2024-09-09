Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

