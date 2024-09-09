Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Sells £9,490 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.80), for a total transaction of £9,490 ($12,478.63).

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Down 2.2 %

IPX opened at GBX 363 ($4.77) on Monday. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347 ($4.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 387.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 429.80. The company has a market capitalization of £464.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,188.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.20) to GBX 620 ($8.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Impax Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.