Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMVT

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $32.38. 1,600,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,636. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $95,938.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $95,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,695.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,356,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Immunovant by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,289 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 57.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after buying an additional 650,506 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $22,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.