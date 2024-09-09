ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 179,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,767,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IBRX

ImmunityBio Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.