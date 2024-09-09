Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $398.70.

Humana Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $357.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.40. Humana has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

