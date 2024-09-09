Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $357.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Humana by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,757,000 after purchasing an additional 63,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

