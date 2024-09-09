HP Inc. (HPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2756 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

HP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HP to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.